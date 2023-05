Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cooper Scully P.C. on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Linda G. Cryer on behalf of Audrey Alexander Banks. The case is 4:23-cv-01682, Banks v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 6:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Audrey Alexander Banks

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

CVS RX Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Cooper Scully

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims