Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court against supplemental health insurance provider NationsBenefits. The suit pursues claims that the defendant failed to safeguard millions of consumers’ sensitive information, resulting in a January 2023 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60976, Banks et al v. Nationsbenefits, LLC.

Health & Life Insurance

May 24, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Kosbab

Beverly Banks

Cynthia Whites

James Craig

Lawrence Kosbab

Nicholas Venezia

Randall Lynn Carter

Richard Xaver

Roberta Platt

Stephen Lazaroff

Valarie Venezia

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Nationsbenefits, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct