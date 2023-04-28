Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Thomason on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Knight Transportation to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Natavious Banks and the estate of Nicole Banks and baby Banks, who is alleging that the death of his unborn sibling was caused by a collision with the defendant's employee operating a tractor truck. The case is 1:23-cv-01073, Banks et al v. Knight Transportation, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Natavious Banks

Nicole Banks

Morgan & Morgan Memphis, PLC

defendants

John Doe

Knight Transportation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims