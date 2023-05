New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Franchetta A. Banks and Loretta D. Banks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:87-cv-00615, Banks, et al v. J Stephen Scherer In, et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 24, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Franchetta A Banks

Loretta D Banks

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Boston Financial Gro

Irwin B. Lindenberg

J Stephen Scherer In

La Forest S.A.

Lincrest Furniture C

Mervyn'S Inc

Societe Bic

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims