Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Farmers Insurance Group to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind/hailstorm, was filed by the Law Offices of Blake R. Maislin on behalf of Janice Banks and Kyle Banks. The case is 2:23-cv-00081, Banks et al v. Farmers Insurance Group.

Property & Casualty

June 21, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Janice Banks

Kyle Banks

Plaintiffs

Stephanie L. Collins

Law Offices Of Blake R. Maislin, Llc - Oh

defendants

Farmers Insurance Group

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract