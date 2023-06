New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Golub & Teitell and Scott + Scott filed a data breach class action against Aetna, a health care insurance company, in Connecticut District Court on Thursday. The complaint, arising from a January 2023 cyberattack, accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard millions of its customers' personally identifiable and sensitive health information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00779, Banks v. Aetna Inc.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Angela Brodrick

Beverly Banks

Brenda Gilpatrick

Cynthia Whites

Denise Emery

James Craig

John Davis

Kevin Stone

Kimberly Hoffman

Michelle Ronne

Nancy Paterson

Nicholas Venezia

Pamela Lazaroff

Randall Carter

Richard Xaver

Robert Platt

Roderick Veazey

Roger Jackson

Stephen Lazaroff

Tracey Bussell

Valarie Venezia

William Henry

Plaintiffs

Silver Golub & Teitell

defendants

Aetna Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct