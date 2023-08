Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning underinsured motorist coverage, was filed by attorney Joel J. Kofsky Esq. on behalf of Eddie Banks-Crosson. The case is 2:23-cv-02945, Banks-Crosson v. State Farm Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 3:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Eddie Banks-Crosson

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Joel J. Kofsky

defendants

State Farm Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute