Bankruptcy Trustee Settles With Last Girardi Keese Lender, $...

News From Law.com

The trustee of the Girardi Keese bankruptcy has reached a settlement with the defunct firm's last standing litigation funder, Stillwell Madison, ending a contentious period in the Chapter 7 case. Elissa Miller agreed to pay $1.2 million to Stillwell Madison in exchange for dropping her appeal over the lender's $7.5 million secured claim. The trustee, in a Tuesday status update, said she would focus now on $332 million in unsecured claims that remain.

Banking & Financial Services

November 15, 2023, 5:56 PM

nature of claim: /