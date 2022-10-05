Bankruptcy Trustee Moves for Debevoise Disqualification in D...

News From Law.com

The liquidating trustee in a bankruptcy case has moved to disqualify Debevoise & Plimpton attorneys from representing a private equity firm, claiming the law firm previously worked on the other side of the deal that spurred the bankruptcy. Debevoise represents Clayton Dubilier & Rice, which personal care wholesaler High Ridge Brands claims pushed its investors to purchase $250 million in High Ridge bonds despite knowing the now-bankrupt company was headed downhill.

October 05, 2022, 3:43 PM