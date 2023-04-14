Bankruptcy Trust Reaches $175M Settlement With Insys Board o...

Breaking News From Law.com

A Chapter 11 liquidating trustee has reached a $175 million settlement with four former board directors of Insys Therapeutics, manufacturer of the fentanyl spray Subsys. The settlement, filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Friday, is notable for pursuing Caremark claims, which are difficult, against the board directors. At least seven former executives of Insys, the subject of a 2023 Netflix movie, have pleaded guilty or were convicted of bribing doctors and off-label marketing of the opioid.

