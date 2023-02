News From Law.com

Corporate bankruptcies have been a hot topic lately, with several businesses or their parent companies declaring bankruptcy, announcing they plan to do so or saying they may to do so soon. In a Q&A, we talked with two veteran bankruptcy attorneys in Georgia—Adam D. Marshall, managing member of Lorium Law's Atlanta office in Alpharetta, and Bruce Z. Walker, a partner with Cohen Pollock Merlin Turner in Atlanta—about those topics.

Georgia

February 17, 2023, 10:45 AM