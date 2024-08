News From Law.com

Richards, Layton & Finger has created an arbitration and mediation practice led by Greg Williams and Kevin Gross, the firm announced Tuesday. Greg Williams has worked both as an advisor and a litigator representing corporations and their directors. Kevin Gross Gross joined the firm as a director in its bankruptcy and corporate restructuring department in 2020, following 14 years as a bankruptcy judge.

August 27, 2024, 6:43 PM