Federal courts are reporting a double-digit uptick in bankruptcy filings, and the ripple effect is being felt in South Florida.In a report issued July 31, personal and business bankruptcy filings rose 10 percent in the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2023, compared with the previous year. One South Florida attorney points to a number of control factors.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 11:38 AM

