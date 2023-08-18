Bankruptcy Code Does Not Preempt State Creditor-Harassment C...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Bankruptcy Code does not preempt a bankrupt debtor's state-law claims of harassment by a creditor trying to collect a discharged debt, despite a code provision enabling harassing creditors to be held in contempt by the bankruptcy court, a divided federal appeals court ruled Friday. In its 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit said permitting post-discharge harassment claims to proceed under state law is not inconsistent with Congress' goal under the code to bring national uniformity to bankruptcy proceedings.

