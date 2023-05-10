Bankruptcy Aside, a Talc Trial Begins This Month Against Joh...

News From Law.com

A single talcum powder trial begins this month against Johnson & Johnson after a bankruptcy judge lifted the automatic stay in the case, brought by attorney Joseph Satterley on behalf of Anthony Hernandez Valadez, a 24-year-old man dying of mesothelioma. Satterley argued multiple times in the past year to lift the automatic stay in the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson subsidiary LTL Management so that his client could have a trial before he died. The trial begins May 15.

