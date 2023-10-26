Bankruptcies Rise 13% But Experts Point to Historic Low Leve...

News From Law.com

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts released new data showing total bankruptcy filings rose 13%, and business bankruptcies rose nearly 30% in the twelve months ending Sept. 30, 2023. The data show annual bankruptcy filings were over 433,650 in the year ending September 2023, compared with 383,810 cases in the previous year. Business filings rose nearly 30%, from 13,125 to nearly 17,050, in the year ending Sept. 30, 2023. Meanwhile, non-business bankruptcy filings rose over 12% to over 416,600, compared with 370,685 in September 2022.

