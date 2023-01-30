Bankman-Frieds Effort to Reconnect with FTX GC Creates Furor...

News From Law.com

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sent a message on Jan. 15 to Ryne Miller, the crypto exchange's U.S. general counsel—contact that has created an uproar in the criminal case against Bankman-Fried. In the message, Bankman-Fried wrote, "I would really love to reconnect and see if there's a way for us to have a constructive relationship, use each other as resources when possible, or at least vet things with each other." Prosecutors say the contact might constitute witness tampering.

Cryptocurrency

January 30, 2023, 5:09 AM