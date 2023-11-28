Who Got The Work

Megan Stacy and Kaitlyn N. Cunningham of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for MJC America Ltd. in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The complaint, over a fire damage claim arising from an alleged defective dehumidifier, was filed Oct. 13 in North Carolina Western District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Bankers Standard Insurance Co., as subrogee of John Lupoli. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger, is 1:23-cv-00292, Bankers Standard Insurance Company v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2023, 10:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Bankers Standard Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Cozen O'Connor

defendants

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Gree USA, Inc.

Hong Kong Gree Electric Appliances Sales, Ltd.

MJC America, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference