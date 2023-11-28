Megan Stacy and Kaitlyn N. Cunningham of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for MJC America Ltd. in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The complaint, over a fire damage claim arising from an alleged defective dehumidifier, was filed Oct. 13 in North Carolina Western District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Bankers Standard Insurance Co., as subrogee of John Lupoli. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger, is 1:23-cv-00292, Bankers Standard Insurance Company v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.
Insurance
November 28, 2023, 10:17 AM