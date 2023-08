New Suit

Bankers Life and Casualty Co., a subsidiary of CNO Financial Group, filed an interpleader complaint Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, filed by Clark Hill, seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-04203, Bankers Life And Casualty Company v. Mickens et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 11:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Bankers Life And Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Harold A. Mickens

Lincoln Factoring, LLC

Michael A. Mickens

Shawn D Mickens

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute