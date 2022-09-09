New Suit - Trade Secrets

CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Securities Inc. sued Berenice Diaz and Andres Sanchez Friday in Nevada District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court case, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating confidential information in favor of competing insurance companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01474, Bankers Life and Casualty Company et al v. Sanchez et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 3:45 PM