Bank to Pay $13M in Mortgage Redlining Case, as Feds Target ...

News From Law.com

A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to resolve allegations that it engaged in discriminatory lending practices in Newark and nearby areas, the Department of Justice announced. Lakeland Bank engaged in redlining by avoiding the issuance of loans in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods of Essex, Somerset and Union counties, the Justice Department said. The Lakeland case is part of an amped-up effort to target mortgage redlining under Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Justice Department said.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 5:55 PM