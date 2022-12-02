Bank Request on Foreclosure Remedy Gets Cold Shoulder at Tex...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court justices appeared reluctant to provide a judicial foreclosure remedy to PNC Mortgage in a case the refinance industry cautioned will cause turmoil in that market. During oral argument Thursday, the justices grilled PNC's counsel, Matthew H. Lembke of Bradley Arant Bould Cummings, on the petitioner's request to revise a Dallas Court of Appeals' interpretation of when a contested accrual date occurs to establish the statute of limitations date. The case, PNC Mortgage v. Howard, was seen once before by the supreme court and a decision made Jan. 29, 2021, wherein the court decided the lower appeals court erred in determining a claim for equitable subrogation accrues upon the maturity date of the new refinance debt, rather than that of the original debt. On remand, the Dallas Court of Appeals answered the statute of limitations question to the Howard's benefit and PNC appealed.

December 02, 2022, 2:33 PM