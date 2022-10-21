New Suit

Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Heygood, Orr & Pearson on behalf of Bank of Utah, claims Transamerica terminated a life insurance policy without mailing notice to the plaintiff that premium payment was deficient. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02373, Bank of Utah v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 6:58 PM