New Suit

Bank of New York Mellon filed a foreclosure lawsuit against the estate of Timothy S. Rogers on Tuesday in Maine District Court. The suit, over an alleged mortgage default, was filed by Doonan Graves & Longoria. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00369, Bank of New York Mellon v. Vermette et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 22, 2022, 2:41 PM