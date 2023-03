New Suit

The Bank of New York Mellon filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court in connection with underlying litigation filed against the bank by defendant Patrick Leonard Tierney. The lawsuit, brought by Wright Finlay & Zak, seeks to recover attorney's fees and other related costs stemming from the foreclosure case. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00329, Bank of New York Mellon v. Tierney.

Banking & Financial Services

March 07, 2023, 7:32 PM