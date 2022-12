Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendant Paul Maucha removed a lawsuit by Bank of New York Mellon to District of Columbia District Court on Friday. The suit, brought by McNamee Hosea, accuses the defendant of falsely asserting a disability in order to prevent the plaintiff's sale of the property under the Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act. The case is 1:22-cv-03673, Bank of New York Mellon v. Maucha.

Banking & Financial Services

December 10, 2022, 10:26 AM