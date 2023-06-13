Removed To Federal Court
The U.S. Attorney's Office removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CSR Worldwide OK Inc. and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson and McAfee & Taft on behalf of Bank of Hays and REI Subsidiary CDE 22 LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-00196, Bank of Hays et al. v. CSR Worldwide OK Inc. et al.
Agriculture
June 13, 2023, 8:08 PM
Plaintiffs
- Bank of Hays
- Rei Subsidiary Cde 22, LLC
Plaintiffs
- Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson
- Mcafee & Taft, Pc (tulsa)
defendants
- Ann Bishop
- Blue Ridge Financial Company, LLC
- Central States Reprocessing, LLC
- Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC
- Csr Worldwide Ok, Inc.
- Csr-Ok Real Estate Holding Company, LLC
- Steven Francis Bombola
- Troy Don Burgess
- United States of America
defendant counsels
- GableGotwals
- Us Attorney (oked)
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action