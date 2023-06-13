Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorney's Office removed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CSR Worldwide OK Inc. and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson and McAfee & Taft on behalf of Bank of Hays and REI Subsidiary CDE 22 LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-00196, Bank of Hays et al. v. CSR Worldwide OK Inc. et al.

Agriculture

June 13, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank of Hays

Rei Subsidiary Cde 22, LLC

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

Mcafee & Taft, Pc (tulsa)

defendants

Ann Bishop

Blue Ridge Financial Company, LLC

Central States Reprocessing, LLC

Cherokee Nation Businesses, LLC

Csr Worldwide Ok, Inc.

Csr-Ok Real Estate Holding Company, LLC

Steven Francis Bombola

Troy Don Burgess

United States of America

defendant counsels

GableGotwals

Us Attorney (oked)

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action