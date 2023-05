New Suit - Contract

Bank of America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Ballard Spahr, seeks a copy of an underlying trust agreement from defendant David Perkins, who has allegedly failed to cash a check delivered by the bank. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01655, Bank Of America, National Association v. Perkins.

Banking & Financial Services

May 01, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank Of America, National Association

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

David Perkins

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract