New Suit - Contract

Bank of America sued Ztar Mobile Inc. and its CEO Kevin T. Haddad Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, accuses the defendants of defaulting on an executed loan agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00826, Bank of America, N.A. v. Ztar Mobile, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 20, 2023, 5:58 AM

Bank of America, N.A.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Kevin T. Haddad

Ztar Mobile, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract