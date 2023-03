Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Richard C. Wayne & Associates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amina Sadiq and M. A. Sadiq to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks the reformation of a security deed, was brought by Rubin Lublin LLC on behalf of Bank of America NA. The case is 1:23-cv-01222, Bank of America, N.A. v. Sadiq et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Hannah Colleen Davenport

Rubin Lublin

defendants

Amina Sadiq

M. A. Sadiq

defendant counsels

N/a

Richard C. Wayne & Associates, P.C.

The Voyles Milhollin Law Firm

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property