New Suit

Bank of America filed an interpleader complaint against Mayone Grill LLC and other defendants on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by McGuireWoods, seeks to resolve competing claims to funds in several banks accounts. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:22-cv-02716, Bank of America N.A. v. Mayone Grill LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 21, 2022, 5:22 PM