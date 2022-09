Removed To Federal Court

Pro se defendants Maxine Early Jones and Harry Jones Sr. removed a lawsuit to Florida Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit, over alleged banking fraud, was filed by Kelley Kronenberg on behalf of Bank of America. The case is 1:22-cv-00229, Bank of America N.A. v. Jones et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2022, 6:05 PM