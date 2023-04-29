New Suit

Bank of America filed an interpleader action on Friday in New York Southern District Court to resolve competing claims to accounts held by subsidiaries of Russian bank VTB Bank PJSC. According to the suit filed by Davis Polk & Wardwell, the two accounts are blocked pursuant to regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The accounts are also subject to a motion for release of funds to satisfy a default judgment in a terrorism case, and the suit seeks a court order directing the bank as to how to proceed. The case is 1:23-cv-03604, Bank of America, N.A. v. John Does 1 through 7 et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 29, 2023, 2:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiffs

Davis Polk & Wardwell

defendants

John Does 1 through 7

VTB Bank (Europe) SE i.L.

VTB Bank Pjsc Shanghai Branch

nature of claim: 890/