New Suit

Bank of America filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Michael J. Higgins, Betty Sue Higgins and other defendants on Wednesday in Maine District Court. The suit was filed by Korde & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00149, Bank of America N.A. v. Higgins et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank Of America NA

Plaintiffs

Korde & Associates

defendants

Betty Sue Higgins

Maine Trial Lawyers Association

Mary Agnes Higgins

Michael J Higgins

State Of Maine Revenue Services

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action