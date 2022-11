New Suit - Contract

Bank of America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Greuner Medical PC, DGAT Management and other defendants on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged default under a line of credit, was brought by Wilson Elser. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09620, Bank of America N.A. v. Greuner Medical PC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 10, 2022, 6:22 PM