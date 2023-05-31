The U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services on Wednesday removed an interpleader action to Connecticut District Court. The suit also names Nicolas A. Djiounas, Stephan P. Djiounas and Melanie M. Djiounas-Pancavage. The complaint, filed by Bank of America, seeks a declaration of the defendants’ respective claims to over $317,000 in trust assets. The case is 3:23-cv-00703, Bank of America, N.A. v. Djiounas-Pancavage et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 31, 2023, 3:03 PM