Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services on Wednesday removed an interpleader action to Connecticut District Court. The suit also names Nicolas A. Djiounas, Stephan P. Djiounas and Melanie M. Djiounas-Pancavage. The complaint, filed by Bank of America, seeks a declaration of the defendants’ respective claims to over $317,000 in trust assets. The case is 3:23-cv-00703, Bank of America, N.A. v. Djiounas-Pancavage et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank of America, N.A.

defendants

Melanie M. Djiounas-Pancavage

Nicolas A. Djiounas

State of Connecticut

Stephan P. Djiounas

USA

defendant counsels

U.S. Attorney'S Office-Nh

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute