New Suit

Bank of America filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Rhett Caviel, Frank Humphrey and other defendants Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02747, Bank of America, N.A., v. Caviel et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 12, 2022, 5:48 PM