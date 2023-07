New Suit - Real Property

Bank of America filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Boomer Real Estate, Boomer Veterinary Practices and other defendants on Thursday in Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Crowe & Dunlevy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00289, Bank of America N.A. v. Boomer Real Estate LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 7:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Bank of America, N.A.

Crowe & Dunlevy

defendants

Alisa Corin Boomer

Bank Midwest

Boomer Real Estate, LLC

Boomer Veterinary Practices, PLLC

Dustin Boomer

Freije Properties, L.L.C.

GreatAmerica Financial Services Corporation

Lisa Ranae Boomer

Newlane Finance Company

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action