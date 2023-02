New Suit

Bank of America sued Dana R. Allen, Beth A. Ramondino Allen and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Friday in Maine District Court over a foreclosure action. The lawsuit was filed by Korde & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00079, Bank Of America NA v. Allen et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 2:56 PM