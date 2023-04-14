New Suit - Contract

McGuireWoods filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Bank of America as trustee of the Walter F. Hurless Trust. The suit, which names Patricia A. Lancaster and other defendants, seeks a declaration regarding the proper distribution of funds from the Hurless Trust to Walter F. Hurless’ heirs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02348, Bank of America, N.A., as Trustee of the Residuary Trust created under the Declaration of Trust of Walter F. Hurless dated as of February 1, 1985 v. Lancaster et al.

Illinois

April 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Bank of America, N.A., as Trustee of the Residuary Trust created under the Declaration of Trust of Walter F. Hurless dated as of February 1, 1985

McGuireWoods

defendants

James Miceli

Janeen Marie Phifer Lavoie

Jeffrey Michael Phifer

Joann Miceli

Michael Hurless

Patricia A Lancaster

Stanley Edward Markstahler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract