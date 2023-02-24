Bank of America Class Action Heads to Court, as Another Law ...

News From Law.com

A South Florida law firm is taking another swing at Bank of America. And if it as successful as it was last time, it says this outcome could be substantially more than the $66.6 million settlement it obtained in the last class action against the banking giant. Kelley Uustal teamed with law firms in California, Illinois and Washington, D.C., to file this class action. And while the firm has identified the potential class as being California businesses, it said it soon intends to expand that to other states, including Florida.

Banking & Financial Services

February 24, 2023, 5:15 PM