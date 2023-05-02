New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court in connection with software for Fusion video games. The suit, brought on behalf of Banilla Games and Grover Gaming, takes aim at Deuce's & Jack's Sales and Repair and Darrell Joe Thompson Sr. for allegedly selling counterfeit and pirated Fusion games. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00294, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. Thompson et al.

May 02, 2023, 5:59 PM

