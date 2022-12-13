New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Banilla Games Inc. and Grover Gaming Inc. The suit, targeting Robert Richardson and 757 Money Team LLC, asserts copyrights for audiovisual effects associated with the plaintiffs' Fusion video game system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00520, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. The 757 Money Team LLC et al.

Gaming & Esports

December 13, 2022, 5:48 PM