New Suit - Copyright

Banilla Games and Grover Gaming filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Cameron McCarthy, Seth Agli and Kacey Morgan on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr and Whiteford Taylor & Preston, accuses the defendants of selling pirated versions of the plaintiffs' 'Fusion' casino-style games. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02910, Banilla Games Inc. et al. v. McCarthy et al.

Gaming & Esports

December 28, 2022, 5:57 PM