New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court in connection with software for Fusion video games. The suit, brought on behalf of Banilla Games and Grover Gaming, takes aim at Gas N Snack Corp. and Asif Sharif for allegedly selling counterfeit and pirated Fusion games. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00774, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. Gas N Snack Corp. et al.

Gaming & Esports

June 14, 2023, 4:57 PM

Banilla Games, Inc.

Grover Gaming, Inc.

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston

defendants

Asif Sharif

Gas N Snack Corp.

