New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Banilla Games and Grover Gaming. The suit accuses Wild Card Services and other defendants of selling 'pirated or hacked' versions of the plaintiffs' line of Fusion games. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00559, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. Ew Management Services, Inc. et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 18, 2022, 2:37 PM