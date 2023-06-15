New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court in connection with software for Fusion video games. The suit, brought on behalf of Banilla Games and Grover Gaming, takes aim at Coastal Fuel and Syed Hasan Jafari for allegedly selling counterfeit and pirated Fusion games. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00777, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. Coastal Fuel LLC et al.

Gaming & Esports

