New Suit - Copyright

Whiteford, Taylor & Preston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Banilla Games and Grover Gaming. The suit, which takes aim at Asmita Enterprise, asserts six copyrights for audiovisual effects associated with the plaintiffs' Fusion video game systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00516, Banilla Games, Inc. et al v. Asmita Enterprise LLC.

Gaming & Esports

December 13, 2022, 4:00 PM