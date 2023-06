Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Bonaventure of East Wenatchee to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lacy, Kane & Kube on behalf of a newly hired executive director who is claiming to have been wrongfully terminated for bringing forward concerns regarding an alleged understaffing issue. The case is 2:23-cv-00162, Bangart v. Bonaventure of East Wenatchee LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 03, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Paeton Bangart

Plaintiffs

Lacy Kane & Kube

defendants

Bonaventure of East Wenatchee, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination