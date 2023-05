Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Friday removed a lawsuit against Chippendales USA to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by a son of late Chippendales founder Somen Banerjee, accuses Banerjee's widow of fraudulently transferring the trademark to an offshore shell corporation. The case is 2:23-cv-03676, Banerjee v. Chippendales USA LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 13, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Banerjee

defendants

Chippendales USA LLC

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct